Bhopal:MPPCB installs CAAQMS at 10 places in MP

pic representation | PINTU NAMDEV

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

MP Pollution Control Board has installed Continuous Ambient Air Measurement (CAAQMS) instruments for continuous monitoring of ambient air at 10 places in the state.

The 10 places are Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Katni, Pithampur, Mandideep, Singrauli, Ujjain and Dewas, according to pollution control board officials. The ambient air quality results obtained continuously have also been linked to the portal of the Board. This helps in controlling pollution by doing remedial work as

required in time. Arrangements have been made to uniformly bring the continuous monitoring data of the Central Server

software industries prepared by the Board on the central platform.

With this, real time data of all industries can be analyzed. Along with this, information can also be obtained about the industries not following the prescribed criteria, nature and trend of data, reliability of data etc.

This convenient resource has been made available to all the field officers of the Board, unit heads and concerned

officers-employees to monitor the industries in their area.

Besides, the App- EnvAlert has been upgraded by the Environment Monitoring Center for the information of the general public and continuous information about the quality of the ambient air. Through the app, the

general public can view the results of CAAQMS established in various locations as well as industries.

Public can use this environment app for any kind of complaint related to the environment as well, an officer of the MPPCB said.