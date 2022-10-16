Bhopal:Man subjects wife to unnatural sex, blackmails her with video, photos

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was lured into love, sexually assaulted, subjected to unnatural sex and when she resisted her husband blackmailed her with the objectionable videos. The man demanded Rs 12 lakh from her family to delete pictures and videos, said police here on Sunday. Ayodhya Nagar Police station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi told Free Press the accused and his wife came in contact with each at their coaching class long back.

The duo fell in love and got married in September 2018. Things went smooth for a few days, but then the man showed his true colours. The man who had turned into a sex maniac regularly subjected his wife to unnatural sex, and when the objected to it he blackmailed her with the photos and videos of their intimate moments, the woman’s complaint read. When things turned intolerable, the woman warned her husband to take up the matter to police if he doesn’t stopped sexually assaulting her, TI added.

When the accused did not stop, the woman informed her family. The woman’s parents met the man and asked him to delete the photographs and videos. They even asked her to leave their daughter, however, the man in return demanded Rs 12 lakh. One of the brothers of the accused also joined in blackmailing her and pressured the woman to pay the amount if she wanted to live peacefully.

The woman’s family then approached police and filed a complaint. The accused has been booked Section 376-2-N, 377, 384 and 34 of IPC and started the investigations. “On Saturday late evening the family members called him to take the money and informed the police. As soon as the accused came, the woman’s father and brother caught him and handed him over to police,” said the TI. The man has been detained.