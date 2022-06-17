Bhopal:Lakhs of youths to be benefited by Agnipath scheme: CM

(Representative Photo) | ANI

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday lakhs of youths of the country will be benefited by Agnipath scheme.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the upper age for the job aspirants under the scheme to 23 years for this year was commendable.

"The Prime Minister is making all out efforts with sensitivity to build the future of youths", he added.

CM said in a tweet, "Lakhs of youths will be benefited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision. They will not only contribute to building of the nation but also they will tread on the path of their bright future with fast pace."

He said, "The Prime Minister and we all countrymen will always stand by Agniveers."

Meanwhile, the state government has made an appeal to youths not to be misled by any rumour or false information about the scheme.

Notably, there was a violent protest by a section of youths in Gwalior on Thursday against the scheme.