Bhopal: National Herald scam; BJP state president asks Rahul to reveal truth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma said, “In the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi's assertion that whatever happened was masterminded by the late Motilal Vora and not by us, is an admission to the charges being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).”

VD said, “Rahul Gandhi cannot escape the responsibility of the matter by saying that someone else has committed misappropriation in the National Herald case. Rahul should tell the country that money for the transaction that took place in the National Herald case was taken away by Vora or is with the Gandhi family.”

BJP state president VD Sharma said this while interacting with the media on Thursday. VD said that the Congress party and its leaders misled the country in this matter and provoked people by describing the lawful action of ED as politically motivated, thereby insulting the investigating agency.

Now in this case, Rahul Gandhi is taking the name of late Congress leader Motilal Vora, and claiming himself to be innocent. But the whole country knows that Motilal Vora was one of the trusted members close to the Gandhi family. That's why Rahul Gandhi cannot escape by taking his name and deferring the matter to him, VD said.

VD said that with this confession of Rahul Gandhi, all the charges that the ED had levelled against him have been proved. So now ED and the government should take legal action against them, VD added.