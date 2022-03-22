e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Bhopalites join Rangpanchami procession after two years

A huge number of persons participated in the procession, showered colours and enjoyed with full enthusiasm in the city.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Bhopal took a colourful dip in the procession of Rangpanchami celebration on Tuesday after two years of COVID 19 restrictions.

The procession was carried out from pre-approved route passing through areas including Loha Bazaar, Jumerati, Bhawani Chowk, Peer gate Chowk, Itwara, Mangalwara and Ghora Nakkas.

A huge number of persons participated in the procession, showered colours and enjoyed with full enthusiasm in the city.

Traditional drinks like ‘Thandai’ prepared from bhang and dry fruits were also distributed on the occasion.

The police and the district administration kept a close eye on the security arrangements in the city. Police forces were deployed at every road square for security measures.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Ashoka Garden road rage; complaint filed against people behind malicious videos Bhopal: Ashoka Garden road rage; complaint filed against people behind malicious videos

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:22 PM IST