Bhopalites join Rangpanchami procession after two years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Bhopal took a colourful dip in the procession of Rangpanchami celebration on Tuesday after two years of COVID 19 restrictions.

The procession was carried out from pre-approved route passing through areas including Loha Bazaar, Jumerati, Bhawani Chowk, Peer gate Chowk, Itwara, Mangalwara and Ghora Nakkas.

A huge number of persons participated in the procession, showered colours and enjoyed with full enthusiasm in the city.

Traditional drinks like ‘Thandai’ prepared from bhang and dry fruits were also distributed on the occasion.

The police and the district administration kept a close eye on the security arrangements in the city. Police forces were deployed at every road square for security measures.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 01:22 PM IST