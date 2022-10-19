Bhopal:Intervening in couple’s fight costs youth dear

Accused has been arrested |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old man was beaten to death for trying to stop a fight between a couple who lived in the neighbourhood in Sagar colony. The couple was fighting over cooking meat in the house, Bilkhiria police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested the accused.

Police station in-charge Sunil Chaturvedi said a fight broke out between Bablu Nath (45) and his wife Kunti Bai on Tuesday late evening over the meat being cooked in the house.

Their neighbour, Sachin Nath, intervened and tried to stop their fight saying that it was very disturbing for the neighbours. However, Sachin’s advice did not go down well with Bablu and around an hour later he came out of the house carrying a lathi and hit on Sachin’s head. As the youth fell down bleeding, the neighbours intervened and rushed him to hospital. He died while undergoing treatment around 4 am.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and have arrested the accused.