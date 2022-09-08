Bhopal:Four accused of NRI family loot case nabbed, jewellery recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi unit of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday claimed to have arrested four persons in connection with NRI family loot case.

According to reports, family of Madhav Kargigar (36), an NRI, was travelling from New Delhi to Hyderabad in Telangana Express on Sunday last when the robbers struck.

SP, GRP, Hitesh Choudhary told Free Press that Kargigar worked in Florida. The two robbers looted the bag containing jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from them. After the matter was reported, the police prepared sketch of the two accused. Through the sketch Sohagpur GRP staff arrested the duo identified as Karim Khan (29) and Meharban Singh of Sohagpur in Narmadapuram district.

During subsequent interrogation, the duo allegedly told the police that they had sold the jewellery to two jewellers Sumit Deria (32) and Anil Deria (61) in Babai. The two jewellers too were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly also accepted to their involvement in nine other loots in running trains.

The police have recovered the jewellery worth Rs 8.32 lakh from then and have also seized the motorcycle used in the crime.

The SP added that 12 cases were registered against Karim with three different police stations of the state, including Mandsaur, Sohagpur and Babai. Four cases were registered against Meharban Singh with two different police stations of Narmadapuram district.