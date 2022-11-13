Bhopal:ED seeks ATR from Lokayukta on raids on excise official Alok Khare

Alok Khare | file pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Enforcement directorate (ED) has asked for the action taken report (ATR) from Lokayukta on raids conducted on the then assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare.

On October 15, 2019 a case was registered against Alok Khare and his wife following Lokayukta raids which had unearthed assets worth crores disproportionate to his known source of income. A 70-member team of Lokayukta police had carried out simultaneous raids on seven premises of Khare, who was then posted in Indore. Searches were carried out in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chattarpur.

Lokayukta director general Kailash Makwana told Free Press they have received a letter from ED seeking details of the action taken against Khare. The letter will be opened on Monday and all the details the ED has sought will be shared, said the DG.

Following the raids, Lokayukta police had seized the property worth more than Rs 100 crore. The searches continued for more than three days in places including Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chattarpur.

Alok was recruited through the state public commission in the year 1998 and in the last 20 years he had earned hundreds of crore rupees.

The crorepati official: In the raid the police have found the land of more than 100 acres, in Chattarpur and Bhopal around two kilogram of gold, more than 10 kilogram of silver jewellery, eight precious plots in Bhopal and in posh colony Golden City he owns two grand bungalows. Papers of plots, houses, agriculture land, office, luxury vehicles and many more were found during the searches. A sum of Rs 46 lakh was found in the bank account of his wife Meenakshi Khare.

In Raisen, Khare owned two farm houses, one in Dabra Imalia and other in Chopra village worth crores of rupees. The estimated cost of Raisen property is more than Rs 5 crore

