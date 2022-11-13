Bhopal: Next meeting of Cheetah Task Force committee to be held on November 14

Two of the 8 cheetahs in Kuno National Park were recently released into acclimatisation enclosure | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The next meeting of Cheetah Task Force committee will take place on Monday. The members of the committee will review the preparations made in connection with shifting of remaining cheetahs into the big enclosures at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Other relevant issues will be also be taken up at the meeting.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (WildLife) JS Chouhan, PCCF Head of Forest Force Ramesh Gupta, Additional PCCF Shubhranjan Sen, IG NTCA, Principal Secretary Forest are members of the committee.

“The meeting will be held in virtual mode and will take place on Monday,” said a senior forest officer on condition of anonymity.

At meeting on Monday, Cheetah Task Force Committee will review the status of two cheetahs released into the big enclosures few days back and will assess how both cheetahs have adopted themselves in big enclosure, their behaviour.

Both cheetahs have started to show hunting prowess and had killed spotted dear twice for their meal.

At least six cheetahs are waiting in their acclimatization enclosure for release into big enclosures. The security issues and other relevant issues will be looked upon by the committee.

The first meeting of Cheetah Task Force had concluded without any concrete result. Later, decision was taken to release two cheetahs into the big enclosures.

A senior forest officer said that earlier Abhilash Khandekar was the member of the committee but he withdrew his name citing personal reasons. It is learnt that Kuno National Park has set up some more big enclosures in which remaining cheetahs are to be shifted.

