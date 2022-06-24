Bhopal:Droupadi Murmu to become President is like BJP smearing 'Tilak' of pride on tribes and womenfolk' forehead: Chouhan

Droupadi Murmu, the BJP presidential choice | Twitter/@narendramodi

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday the NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu embodied pride of entire tribal community and womenfolk in the country.

Chouhan said in a write-up on the day when Murmu is going to file her nomination papers that her life and service to society was inspirational.

"She is a harbinger of a change in society while representing Indian cultural values and being ​​the champion of tribal upliftment. She is committed to justice, values and struggle for women empowerment", said Chouhan.

Chouhan said BJP-led NDA alliance respected all sections of the society. It was in a sharp contrast to the dark era during Congress rule in which honour and positions were for its own people.

Chouhan said, "Every Indian has felt foresight and sensitivity in the decisions of Modi ji. The spirit of Integral Humanism is derived from the spirit of Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas. The BJP is not working for power but to give right direction to confused thinking."

He said BJP not only honoured dalit and tribes but also all those who deserved honour.

He said, "This will be the first time in Indian democracy when a tribal woman will adorn the highest office of President. Thinking of BJP has always been that of a harmonious and egalitarian society. BJP got three opportunities during its reign and elected the President from different communities of the society all three times."

BJP selected APJ Abdul Kalam from the minority, Ramnath Kovind from the Dalit class and now Droupadi Murmu from the tribal community as its presidential nominee.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party not only brought dalits, tribal and women to the top posts, but also brought the highest Padma honors of the nation among people who were rightfully entitled to them.

"Now respect is not demanded. It reaches the deserving people", he said.

Read Also Droupadi Murmu arrives in Parliament, will file nomination for president shortly