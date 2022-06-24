Droupadi Murmu arrives in Parliament, will file nomination for president shortly | Twitter/@narendramodi

The ruling NDA’s presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Parliament on Friday and will file her nomination shortly. Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal tribe from Odisha, has been pitted against opposition's candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

The NDA nominee is set for a comfortable win as parties like Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress have backed the former Jharkhand governor.In the electoral college, the NDA has 5,32,351 of the total 10,86,431 votes.

The Biju Janata Dal has 31,686 votes, YSR Congress has 45,550 votes and the AIADMK has 14,940 votes.On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.“Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding,” Modi later tweeted.