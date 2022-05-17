Bhopal:Daulat Ram now can hear chirping of birds and laughter of children

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Daulat Ram of Gunga was in all smiles as he left the collectorate after attending a public hearing on Tuesday. The elderly man was returning home armed with a hearing device that the administration gave him to fight out his hearing problem. Now the man would have no problem in hearing the cries and the laughter of his grandchildren.

Daulat Ram had approached the administration seeking help. In his application, he had informed the officials that he had almost lost his hearing capability because of his growing age. His application was put up before ADM Maya Awasthi and she in turn instructed Joint director (social justice and disabled welfare) RK Singh to look into the application of the elderly man and take appropriate action.

Acting on his application Singh provided hearing aid to Daulat Ram. The villagers thanked the officials for the prompt response on his application and providing him with the much required hearing aid.

Similarly, Prakash Ahirwar of village Dob Barkhedi Obedullaha, was given a caste certificate. Awasthi had instructed Sub-divisional magistrate Huzur to take action on the complaint the villagers submitted a month ago.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:08 PM IST