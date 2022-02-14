Bhopal:Carpenter, tailor sell land lease forms to villagers for Rs 200 each; held

BHOPAL: Bairagarh police have arrested two men for selling government land lease application forms for Rs 200 to more than 100 villagers, said the police on Monday. The duo had claimed that villagers would get lease of government land through the application form.

Bairagarh police station in-charge, DP Singh said that the two accused have been identified as Dinesh Vishwakarma, a carpenter by profession and Jagmohan Namdev, a tailor, resident of Budakhera village. The duo had sold as many as 110 forms at Rs 200 each to the villagers, TI told Free Press, adding that police have recovered the list of villagers from their house.

Singh said that police received a complaint from Bairagarh patwari Rajendra Meena that two men were selling government forms to the villagers illegally. “The ‘Dharan Adhikar’ form B-4 is related to the land lease paper and it also facilitates enrolment in MGNREGA for work,” said the TI.

The patwari had distributed a few of the ‘Dharan Adhikar’ form B-4 in the village, however, the two fraudsters got the photocopies of the form and sold them to the innocent villagers at Rs 200 per form, said the patwari in his complaint. The duo had claimed that villagers would get land lease through the application form, said patwari in his complaint.

When applications in large numbers started reaching the office of tehsildar and patwari, they approached Bairagarh police.

The police have registered a case under section 420 of IPC and have arrested the two accused.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Rewa police still groping in dark over motive behind planting fake bombs

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:23 PM IST