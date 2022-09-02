Bhopal:Building construction workers should get benefit of Sambal scheme, says CM

CM reviewing the work of Labor Department here at his residence. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday Shramodaya Vidyalayas should be prepared as models in the state.

“I will also go to see the arrangements of these schools. Ensure that all the eligible construction workers registered with Building Construction Workers Welfare Board are given the benefits of Sambal Yojana”, said the CM.

CM was reviewing the work of Labor Department here at his residence.

Mineral Resources and Labor minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Finance Manoj Govil and officers of the department were present.

CM said action should be ensured within the prescribed time-limit for starting the labour case management system. To fill the vacant posts in the department, the process of recruitment should be done expeditiously.

He said the announcements made by him should be implemented expeditiously. Benefits of 33 services of the department covered under Public Services Guarantee Act should be given to the workers without any inconvenience. The database of unorganized workers should be entered on the e-shram portal.

CM said the department should examine the possibilities of expanding the area of ??cess to be received under the Workers' Board. The ITIs running under the department should be made ideal ITIs.

