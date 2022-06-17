e-Paper Get App

Bhopal:Brother sister duo drowned in mining pit, while saving each other

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A sibling drowned in mining pit while saving each other in Ayodhya Nagar area, said the police on Friday.

Police station in-charge Nilesh Aswasthi told Free Press that Thursday, the brother Atul (7) and sister Nishika (4) were playing near the pit.

“Usually children of the area, visits the pit for bathing and so the two Atul and Nishika were playing in the water. Accidentally Nishika slipped into the deep water, her brother Atul jumped to save her. In this process both drowned in the mining pit”, he said.

He added that when the people came to know about the incident they rushed to the spot and tried to save them, but they failed.

When the police reached the spot the police fished out the bodies. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem.

The parents of the deceased are the labourers and when the incident had happened they were not at their home, they had gone out for the work. They were contacted and were given the information about the incident. They rushed to the spot but of no use, said the police.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.

