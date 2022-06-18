Bhopal:BJP MP Pragya receives threat call, case lodged

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur | File pic

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

‘You are going to die, I am informing you this’, a threat call was received by the member of parliament Bhopal Pragya Thakur, on early hours of Saturday, said the TT Nagar police.

Assistant commissioner of police, Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that the MP had got the threat call on whatsApp at around 1.30 am on Saturday.

“When the leader was sitting in her office, a call was received and one caller posing as a man of Ibrahim Kaskar, gave a threat call. In the call he stated that he is giving prior information about her killing”, he added.

The ACP further added that the caller did not revealed his name and kept on blaming MP for bad situation of Muslims.

The officer also claimed that none of the organisation has taken the responsibility of the threat call and the caller also did not revealed the name of the organisation.

The police have registered the case under section 506 and 507 of IPC and have started the investigations.

To add, the BJP lawmaker in the past too had got threat calls in the past as well.