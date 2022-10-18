Bhopal:64 LPG cylinders, 3 cars, bikes seized from Mata Mandir

Domestic LPG gas cylinders were recovered from a dilapidated government residential quarter located in Smart City area. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation of food and civil supplies department and police, 64 LPG gas cylinders were seized on Tuesday.

Domestic LPG gas cylinders were recovered from a dilapidated government residential quarter located in Smart City area.

SDM Sanjay Srivastava and tehsildar Avinash Mishra received information that domestic LPG gas cylinders lying in a residential quarter was used as fuel for cars illegally. After this, the SDM and tehsildar reached the spot with the team.

About 64 LPG cylinders, 3 cars and bikes were seized while conducting raids near Mata Mandir. Along with this, action was taken by Food and Civil Supplies Department against accused.

The shop has been sealed after confiscating the cylinder and other items and legal action has also been proposed against the person concerned.

Read Also Ahead of Diwali, 3 quintal mawa seized in Bhopal