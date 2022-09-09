Bhopal:10-day Cyber Crime Investigations and Intelligence Summit from Monday; 6,000 participants to attend hybrid event

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ten-day ‘Cyber Crime Investigations And Intelligence Summit’ (CCIS -2022) will begin from Monday, said additional director general (ADG) Yogesh Deshmukh.

More than 6,000 participants from across the country are expected to participate in the hybrid summit which will see seven-day online sessions and three days offline summit at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here. The objective of the summit is knowledge sharing, examining new aspects in cyber crime investigations and the case studies, said the officer.

The summit will also discuss the issue of ‘Loan App’ and possible restrictions required to check it. The summit is being organised by state cyber police in collaboration with Parimal Labs, Softskill Foundation, Cleartrail technologies and UNICEF.

Around 200 participants will remain present at the three-day offline summit at Noronha Academy here, said the ADG.

“Barring Lakshadweep, representatives from all the union territories and states are going to participate in the summit online. Police officers, officials from judiciary, prosecution, advocates of High Court, Supreme Court will attend the summit,” said Deshmukh.

Experts from UNICEF, Interpol Singapore, National Cyber Crime Law Enforcement UK Police, National White Collar Crime Canter USA, NPA Hyderabad will provide training on various cyber issues, said the officer. Data privacy and related laws in India, VOIP, VPN, Spoof Calling, matters related to DoT, drone technology, anti-drone, digital forensic, Deep fakes, obscenity and other related issues will be discussed in the summit, he added.

