Madhya Pradesh CM directs officials to lodge FIR, arrest guilty in irregular urea supply case

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called an urgent meeting on irregularities in urea supply in Jabalpur. Singh instructed the officials to take stern action and arrest the guilty, sources said.

More than 890 tonne of urea worth more than Rs 3 crore was supposed to be received by farmers of various cooperative committees in Jabalpur, Mandala, Dindori, Damoh and Seoni in August but the supply was irregular.

The CM called for a meeting at 7 am on September 9 at the official residence. He took a stern stance and said farmers need fertilizers at the moment and such a lapse at crucial hour will not be spared. He said strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative was supposed to supply urea through private transporters to various districts. At some places the transporters supplied lesser quantity than designated while some others did not receive any fertilizers and at the remaining, the transporters handed it to private entities.

The CM said the state government had allocated resources after thorough discussion with the Union government. A close watch should be kept on the supply of fertilizers to the farmer, he said.

He instructed the officials to initiate criminal proceedings against the guilty immediately in such irregularities.