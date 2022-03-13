Bhopal: Yuki-Saket duo win ITF doubles title, Siddharth-Arjun face-off in singles final

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The pair of Yuki Bhabri and Saket Myneni on Sunday defeated the duo of L Badrinath and A Shanmugam to claim the doubles title of ITF tournament being played at Arera Club.

Yuki Bhambri and Saket dominated the match from the start and won the first set 6-4. In the second set, the pair claimed the title, winning the second set 6-1.

On the other hand, Siddharth Rawat and Arjun Kandhe entered the finals of the singles title with a resounding victory in their respective semi-finals.

The first semi-final match of singles was played between Siddharth Rawat (Seed 2) and Manish Suresh Kumar (Seed 3).

Though it had some good rallies, the match was a one-sided affair. Siddharth Rawat entered the final after winning the match 6-2, 6-0.

The second semi-final was played between Nicolas Tepmac (France) and Arjun Kadhe (Seed-4). The first set saw the Frenchman serve a break in the opening games, which Arjun Kadhe won 6-2.

The second set went for a tie break and it was a very close contest. Nevertheless, in the tie-break too, Arjun Kadhe took an early lead of 5-2 and won the match at 7-6 (7-5). The semifinals have brought both Indian nationals Siddharth and Arjun face to face in the finale.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:39 PM IST