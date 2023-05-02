Bhopal: Youths show keeness to become bouncers in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bouncers pose for grouip photo | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Black uniform, strong body and swift action are the traits that are attracting city’s boys and girls to opt for a bouncer’s job. Besides being physically fit, the bouncers need to have a minimum height and minimum educational qualification.

The number of bouncers in the city is between 200 and 500 and certain agencies train them. Their remuneration ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per day for casual assignments and Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 per month in regular jobs.

Those with higher educational qualifications and those who can talk in English can expect higher remuneration.

Besides gyming for at least two hours every day, the bouncers recruited by a company are required to meditate daily. They are also required to be free from all addictions.

Arun Jogi, 32, is the owner of Solutions Manpower Supplier, a company that trains and supplies bouncers. “A bouncer should be a very patient person as they have to deal with aggressive, drunk and abusive people. At the same time, they shouldn’t harm anyone,” he says.

Reddys Panther Field Security trains bouncers. Director Rajaram Reddy said, “Eight bouncers are needed to protect one celebrity. Two of them provide personal protection to celebrity, two form a shield around him or her and the others manage the crowd.

“It is a profession that requires discipline and capacity to turn defensive or aggressive depending on the situation. Also, bouncers need to have a sharp eye,” Reddy added.

“I am from Satna. I first managed the crowd at a function organised by a school. I liked the work and chose it as a career,” says Preeti Singh Chauhan, 40, who is a security guard at a local engineering college.

Where are they needed?

Colleges, schools, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs, malls, hospitals, cultural, social, political, sports and religious events, protecting top politicians, businessmen, builders, sportsmen, film stars etc.

Personality traits

* Patience

* Cool temperament

* Good physical fitness

* Minimum height of 5’10” for males and 5’5” for females

* Matriculate or higher

* Weight in proportion to height