Bhopal: Youths Share Mental Health Issues Through Stories, Poetry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven youth shared their struggle of dealing with mental health issues through stories, poetry and art in a story-telling session ‘Jazbaat’. Alfiya, 16, shared her struggle about how she dealt with her childhood issues.

Another participant, Ashish Shakya, expressed his struggle with academic and career problems through the art of storytelling. Mind Plus Life organised the event in the city on Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day. This year, the theme of the day was ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’.

The event encouraged individuals to share their personal struggles in an open platform. The session promoted a ray of hope to those who find themselves being unable to cope with their present circumstances. Psychologists Dr Noor Jahan Khan and Mani Prabha interacted with the audience and provided information related to various kinds of mental health issues and the stigma associated with them.

“We need to express our emotions properly in order to take care of our mental health,” Jahan said. Prabha highlighted the theme of the day.

