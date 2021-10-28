Bhopal: Youths go collecting 'Raddi' for a good cause

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths in the city have launched an initiative called Raddi Donation Drive where they collect scraps from the colonies and societies ahead of Diwali.

The youths would sell the collected scrap to collect funding for an event to be organised on Children’s Day for the children in slums of the state capital.

The organiser of the event, Shubhi, says, “We have launched the drive already and are going door-to-door to promote our campaign. We collect the scraps on the spot as people clean their homes ahead of Diwali.”

“We have been receiving a very positive response from the residents when we explained to them what we were planning to do with the scrap,” she says.

The group has collaborated with a garbage recycling company that has agreed to pay them in exchange for all the scrap. The money collected would be utilized in organising a camp for the slum children on the occasion of Children’s Day.

“We have identified about 300 children in the slums of Janata Quarters and Jai Hind Basti in Bhopal. We are planning to arrange camps for them where we teach them rhymes and organise hand-full activities for them to learn while enjoying themselves,” says Shubhi.

“We will also give them food, snacks, drinks and gifts. I believe our small efforts will bring meaningful effect in the lives of others,” she adds.

The group has been catering to the small needs of these children on a weekly basis for a long time now, they said.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:18 PM IST