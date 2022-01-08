Bhopal: Youth who set self ablaze succumbs to burns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year old man, who set himself and his scooter on fire at Barkhera-Pathani, succumbed to his burns on Friday evening, police said.

Govindpura Police station in-charge Ashok Singh Parihar told media that the youth Satyansh Singh, a resident of Saket Nagar, had poured petrol on himself and tried to end his life on January 4. Satyansh, who was preparing for competitive exams, had stopped at a dilapidated building of BHEL and set himself and his scooter on fire. The youth was rushed to AIIMS with critical burns. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

On Friday late evening, Satyansh succumbed to his burns. Police did not find any suicide note at the site. As per the statement of his family members, the youth was mentally disturbed and was taking psychological treatment from two doctors.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:45 PM IST