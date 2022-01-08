Bhopal: Class 9 student kills self, reason unknown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The student of class IX who had come from Harda district to study here hanged himself to death in Kailash Nagar under Ashoka garden police station, police said on Saturday.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Jaiveer Singh told media that the victim Gunjan Sharma, native of district Harda, was staying with his brother to pursue studies. He had come to city three months back.

His brother works in a construction company. On Thursday night, the family had dinner and Gunjan went to his room to sleep. On Friday, when he did not come out for breakfast, his brother Vimal called him but there no response. On reaching his room, he found Gunjan’s body hanging from the ceiling.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police said that they did not find any suicide note from the spot adding that police registered the case and started investigation.

