Bhopal: Youth stabbed for intervening in a fight between two girls

Bhopal: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed when he tried to intervene in a fight between two girls. The incident occurred in Khajuri area near Annapurna hotel, around 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to SHO Khajuri Sandhya Mishra, one of the girls Shikha (21) is working with a motor vehicle agency. Her friend Tina reached her place in the evening and picked up an argument. Tina alleged that Shikha had to post some foul comments on her social media account. However, Shikha denied the allegations and it led to a brawl between them.

Tina left the place and returned with three boyfriends. They started arguing with Shikha at her office and when agency owner Akash asked them to leave, they threatened him.

It led to a fight and one of the accused took out a knife and attacked Akash. Another youth, Shubham who was watching the fight, tried to intervene and their knife hit him.

Shubham began bleeding profusely and was taken to hospital. He was admitted in a critical condition.

SHO Mishra said the accused ran away from the spot after the incident. She said they have booked them and they are awaiting for medical opinion to add any Sections in the case.