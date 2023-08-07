Bhopal: Youth Robbed Of Bike At Knifepoint, 2 Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police station staff have registered a case against two unidentified persons for robbing a man of his bike in TT Nagar area at knifepoint on Saturday noon, the police said.

The police added that a case was registered against the accused duo on Sunday and efforts were underway to arrest them.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant Ravi Ahirwar (23) was on way to his house on his bike on Saturday noon. As soon as he reached Depot square, two men stopped him on the way.

Before he could inquire, both of them flashed knives and threatened to stab him. They demanded his bike to let him off. Ahirwar gave the accused duo his bike, after which they sped away.

On Sunday, Ahirwar approached the TT Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the duo. SHO Raghuwanshi said that a case has been lodged against accused and they have begun searching for them.

