Bhopal: Youth organizations question TET without calendar, term it an election stunt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Organisations have raised questions over Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) that is being conducted without issuing any calendar details that mentions numbers of posts to be filled or dates for results etc.

“Government hasn’t clarified on the number of posts to be filled through this recruitment test. If aspirants know about the number of vacant posts they prepare accordingly,” said Manoj Rajak of Movement Against Unemployment.

The concerned agency, MP Karmchari Chayan Board (MP Employee Selection Board) should release a proper calendar about the recruitment test and process that should mention the date when the results will be declared. It should also mention the date for release of the list of selected candidates and the date of joining besides dates for release of first and second waiting list, added Rajak.

Why are they not declaring the dates for results?, asked Youth Congress spokesperson, Vivek Tripathi. The process for this exam started in 2020 but the government kept it postponing and now when elections are round the corner, the state government is finding an opportunity to fool the youth of the state, said Tripathi.

More than 10 lakh youth have filled the form and paid fees to the government. This is how the government is earning even from the unemployed youth. A trend has been observed of late, that the government does not declare the results in time and even if they do, it is challenged in court by some of their affiliates and recruitment is stopped citing court cases, added Tripathi.

Pawan Kumar Rajak of Azad Shikshak Sangh said that the government hasn’t given appointments to all the selected candidates from the exams it had conducted earlier.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:24 PM IST