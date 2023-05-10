Bhopal: Youth held for raping aunt

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping her mother’s sister-in-law . Police said the youth, who had moved to Bhopal along with his mother in 2022, was hunting for a job.

Govindpura station house officer (SHO), Lokendra Singh said that the 27-year-old complainant works at a private firm and her husband is a driver. The accused’ s mother along with him moved from Sagar to Bhopal in 2022 looking for a job. The mother-son duo began living with the couple.

On Tuesday, the woman was alone at her house when the youth came and forcibly took her to a deserted place. When the woman resisted him, the youth allegedly raped her and also threatened to kill her husband if she disclosed about the incident.

The woman then confided in her husband about the incident and the couple approached police and lodged a complaint. The police swung into action and arrested the accused.