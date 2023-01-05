Bhopal: Youth hangs self in Ayodhya Nagar, probe on

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Ayodhya Nagar locality of Bhopal, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigating Officer (IO) Basant Shrivastava told Free Press that the boy who took the extreme step has been identified as Neeraj Ratnani (21), who used to reside in LIG colony of Ayodhya Nagar. Ratnani was a college dropout and was unemployed, while his father Dayaram was a habitual drinker, who used to work at a private company.

Ratnani took the extreme step at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, when his parents were not at home. When his mother returned some time later, she knocked the door of the house, but did not receive any response. Some time later, she called the neighbours who broke the door open, only to find Ratnani hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Ratnani’s mother informed his father and the police of the incident, who rushed to the spot. The police began investigation but did not find any suicide note from the spot.