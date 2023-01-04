Bhopal: Vedic Brahmins’ cricket tourney begins with mantras

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vedic Brahmins cricket tournament started with chanting of mantras on Wednesday at Ankur Khel Maidan number 6 in which Brahmins from different regions will participate. It is a three-day state-level tournament held under the guidance of Pandit Ankur Acharya and Abhishek Shastri. The tournament is played in dhoti-kurta and commentary is in Sanskrit.

The matches will be played with a tennis ball, each with ten overs. A sum of Rs 31,000 will be awarded to winners, Rs 21,000 to runner-up, Rs 5,000 to second runner-up, and one memento to each player. In the inaugural ceremony, chairman, CRISP, Shrikant Patil, media incharge, BJP, Lokendra Parashar and others were present.

While talking to Free Press, organiser and commentator Pandit Ankur Acharya said, “Tournament aims to preserve Sanskrit and Sanskriti (culture). We have been organising this for the last three years and will continue to organise such events in future. By next year, we are planning to schedule it on a national level.”

