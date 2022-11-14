Bhopal: Youth gets 20 years RI for friend’s abduction and rape

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal has sentenced a man to 20-year Rigorous Imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who was friends with him.

A case was registered against the man Under 376,376(2n) of IPC, 5L/ 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), according to public prosecution officials.

Holding the man guilty of raping a minor, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 1000. Ten-year and fine of Rs 1000 have been awarded under Section 363 of IPC, while he will serve 7 years RI under section 366 of IPC, public prosecutor TP Gautam said.

Bhopal-based man had lodged a missing complaint of his 17-year-old niece on December 9, 2020. Police traced the girl to Indore within 2 days The teenager told police that one of her friends Virendra had introduced her to Netram alias Ankit. The duo became friends and soon Ankit proposed marriage to her over phone.

Ankit along with his friend Ravindra Kevat picked her up on a bike and drove to Indore. Ankit took her to a hotel where he made her smell some substance after which she became unconscious. When the girl gained consciousness she found herself in a forest. Ankit who was there sexually assaulted her. The police traced the girl and they along with her father rushed to the spot . The girl was rescued and accused Ankit was arrested.

Public prosecutor said Ankit with the help of one of his friends had taken the girl in the forest fearing that police looking for the girl might raid the hotel.