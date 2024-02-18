Bhopal: Youth Found Dead On Rly Tracks, Father Alleges Murder

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was found dead on railway tracks in Nishatpura on Sunday morning, police said. The boy’s father claimed that son was hacked to death over an old enmity. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey told Free Press the deceased Ritik Raikwar used to work at a decoration shop in Karond. Ritik’s mother passed away around 50 days ago. Ritik’s father Mukesh alleged that his son was killed and then his body was later thrown on the railway tracks. He told the police that Ritik had entered into a scuffle with a few boys residing in Kamla Nagar almost a year and a half ago.

During the fight, Ritik had stabbed one of the boys and the rival group had threatened to avenge the attack, Mukesh added. The police learnt that Ritik had left home on Friday night, and did not return home thereafter. His body was found on tracks on Sunday morning. His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police are probing the case currently, SHO Dubey said.

Grocer booked for raping woman for 1.6 years on marriage pretext

A grocer owning shop in Jehangirabad allegedly raped a woman for 1.6 years on the pretext of marriage. A case was registered against him on Sunday. The accused is on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him, the police said. Jehangirabad police station TI Ajay Tiwari said complainant woman (23) works at a private company. She had come in contact with Umar Khan who owns a grocery store.

Khan promised to marry her. When the woman accepted his proposal, Khan outraged her modesty at his house. He repeated the act several times. Of late, Khan stopped answering her phone calls. The woman approached her and mounted pressure on him for marriage but he refused. The woman approached police on Sunday and lodged a complaint against him. The police have registered an FIR against Khan. Efforts are underway to arrest him.