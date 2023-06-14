Bhopal: Youth Dies, Kin Allege Murder

Picture for representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died in Jehangirabad on Tuesday evening, the police said. Prima facie, the case appears to be that of suicide wherein the youth stabbed himself in throat. Further probe is underway.

Jehangirabad police station incharge (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said deceased Ameer Khan (26) was a tailor. Khan was spotted in an injured condition near Badwali mosque at about 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Passersby noticed grievous injuries on his chest and throat and took him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The kin of the deceased kept his body on the road in front of Lily Talkies and staged a sit-in. They have alleged that Khan was murdered by the family members of a girl he was in love with.

Khan’s brother Adil told the police that the father of the woman and her brothers assaulted Ameer 15 days ago. He also showed WhatsApp chat between Ameer and the woman, in which the woman had invited him to her house and had asked her to come inside straight away, instead of waiting for outside her house.

