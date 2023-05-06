Bhopal: Your love for colouring hair can cost you dear

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dyeing hair in vibrant colours like blue, red, and green is a first choice of many youths. However, dyeing your hair is not as simple as it looks. It should be done with caution as it may be harm you hair, skin, scalp, and body.

This may include excessive dryness, allergic reactions and hair fall.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Anurag Tiwari said, "If you’re getting your hair colour done from a good salon, then dyeing your hair can be safe. But if you play with the natural texture and colour of your hair, it’ll have an impact. It could be minor like dryness or major like excessive dryness. You’ll have to take the experiment with a pinch of salt.”

According to experts, Indian hair colours are dark. To make any colour vibrant, hair bleach is used, which alters the pigments that give it its colour. It affects hair strength, moisture, and its ability to withstand heat.

Dr Abhijit Rajesh Helge said, hair dyes can cause dermatitis, skin darkening and prolonged use can cause toxicity. It can even cause kidney failure if dyes are not excreted chronically. Allergic reactions occur on the scalp, face, and hands of hair dye users. Hairdressers are also at increased risk. In the worst cases, it increases the risk of bladder cancer and thyroid dysfunction.

Side effects of funky hair colours

* Loss of hair strength

* Less ability for your hair to handle heat styling

* Reduced hair thickness

* Increased roughness of hair follicle