Bhopal: Young Bhil Painter Showcases Artworks At Tribal Museum | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young Bhil painter Anita Amaliyar from Jhabua showcased her artworks under the 49th Shalaka exhibition in Likhandara Gallery of MP Tribal Museum. Nature and environment along with animals and birds are prominently seen in her acrylic on canvas works. Born in Baidawi of Jhabua district, Anita spent her childhood in a rural environment.

Her father came to Bhopal in search of work and later settled here. Anita, the middle one among five siblings, has received formal education till class 8. She got married to Bhil painter Subhash Amaliar in 2006 and they have two children. Senior Bhil painter Gangubai Amaliar is her mother-in-law.

Anita learnt the nuances of the traditional Bhil painting style under the guidance of husband and mother-in-law and gradually she tries to develop her own independent style based on her experiences over time.

Currently, she lives in Bhopal and assists her husband who is the source of her inspiration. She has participated in solo and group painting exhibitions at many places like Nagpur, Delhi, Kerala, Lucknow, Hyderabad etc. The month-long exhibition will remain open for visitors till May 30.

City Folks Learn Methods To Heal Heart Chakras | FP Photo

Bhopal City Folks Learn Methods To Heal Heart Chakras

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city learnt methods to heal heart chakras in a workshop ‘Love Yourself’ in the city on Sunday. The methods include special breathing techniques like 4, 7, 8 breath, chanting of seed mantra ‘YAM’, guided imagery sound meditation with specific frequencies of Singing bowls, gongs and chimes, forgiveness and gratitude practice in daily life and using crystals like rose quartz.

Using heart chakra affirmations also help in activating heart chakra. Noted sound healer Aarti Sinha conducted a workshop to open your heart chakra for Peaceful Minds Group. Participants learnt how to recognise their worth and why they matter. “That being the best you possible, means working on yourself, staying true to who you are, putting yourself first, and most importantly, loving yourself exactly as you are.

If you are not doing this ,you are blocking your heart chakra,” said Sinha . Emotional issues like lack of trust, strained and toxic relationships and lack of patience and difficulty in finding new love. “If these emotions are not cleared , this brings in high cholesterol, stroke, heart problems, frozen shoulders and many more problems,” she added.