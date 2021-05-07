Bhopal: Young artists inspire people to fight against Covid-19

BHOPAL: Youths in the state have urged people to get vaccinated for Covid-19. They have also thanked the Corona Warriors for their contribution towards fighting against the deadly disease.

It was part of an online poster-making contest, organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, in association with the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Government of India.

More than 100 youths of the state took part in the online poster-making contest. And they made posters on such topics as Swasth Bharat Shreshth Bharat, Ek Yudh-Corona ke Virudh, Jan-Jagran se Tikakaran, and Hamare Corona Warriors.