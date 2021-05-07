Bhopal: Young artists inspire people to fight against Covid-19

BHOPAL: Youths in the state have urged people to get vaccinated for Covid-19. They have also thanked the Corona Warriors for their contribution towards fighting against the deadly disease.
It was part of an online poster-making contest, organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, in association with the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Government of India.
More than 100 youths of the state took part in the online poster-making contest. And they made posters on such topics as Swasth Bharat Shreshth Bharat, Ek Yudh-Corona ke Virudh, Jan-Jagran se Tikakaran, and Hamare Corona Warriors.
Painting the significance of vaccine
One participant, Siddharth Tripathi, from Bhopal made a painting of the significance of the vaccine. The vaccine is the only lifeline that can help prevent people†from getting Covid-infected. He created awareness about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination through his work.
Another participant, Sabir, also appealed for vaccination through his poster. He painted a picture depicting that people should get vaccinated without any hesitation. "All of us have the responsibility to get ourselves vaccinated and to motivte people around us," he said.
Avoid epidemic with rules
Sonali Chauhan, another participant, painted the importance of masks, social distancing, sanitisation and vaccination. "We can avoid epidemics by following rules and taking proper precautions. Vaccine is our safeguard," she said.
Mayuri Nema, one more participant, thanked the corona warriors by making posters on them. "Morale is necessary to fight with the coronavirus. We need the same courage as army and police personnel and doctors, who are working day and night to fight the virus. We'll fight and win."
A poet, Kalu, from Vidisha, sent out the message, 'Stay Safe at Home' through his works.
District coordinator of the Kendra in Bhopal Surendra Shukla said that the participants gave a positive message by making paintings on the given topics.
