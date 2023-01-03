Bhopal: Yoga, cyclothon, diet run under 3-day health expo from January 13

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fervid Club and Health Aster is going to organise a three-day Health Expo 3.0 to make people health conscious and to celebrate Millet Year at Bittan Market Dussehra Ground from January 13.

On the first day (January 13), there will be a yoga session from 7 am to spread message of Khelo India, Eat Right, Swachh Bharat Mission. A 15-km cyclothon will be held on January 14 whereas a diet run of 5 km will be take place on January 15.

In this connection, a dieticians’ meet was organised in the city on Tuesday. More than 100 dieticians and college students including Dr Rini Malik, Dr Amita Singh, Dr Deepti Bhargava, SN Singh were present.

Dietician Dr Amita Singh said that there would be different activities every day in the health expo. People will get healthy lifestyle tips under one roof and various units and people related to the health sector will gather under one roof.

All the activities will start at 7 am. The participants will have to register first to take part in it. Participants can contact 9425009001 for registration. Registration is free, Singh added.