Bhopal: YC chief Vikrant Bhuria's role comes under scrutiny

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After getting warnings from the national president of Youth Congress Sriniwas B, the state unit of Congress too has expressed displeasure over poor performance of state president Vikrant Bhuria, sources said.

A section of Youth Congress workers have also demanded removal of Bhuria to activate all units of Youth Congress across the state.

Sources said Bhuria was called at residence of MPCC chief Kamal Nath a day back who sought a detailed report on works done by Youth Congress. The report presented by Bhuria had several anomalies that were pointed out by Nath.

Bhuria hasnít been able to constitute district committees of Youth Congress across the state. About half of the posts have been lying vacant since he took over. Vikrant was elected as state president in December 2020.

A meeting of the state executive was held in 2020 in which national president Sriniwas B was present. He gave targets to Bhuria that included formation of over 65,000 booth level committees across the state besides strengthening the organisation.

Sriniwas had given a month's time to Bhuria to form committees. The campaign was termed as, Ek Booth Paanch Youth. The report card presented in the meeting of state executive held on January 29 stated that only 9,000 booth committees have been formed against target of 65,000.

A senior Congress leader requesting anonymity said Vikrant Bhuria was elected due to backing of Digvijaya Singh. Later, Vikrant shifted loyalty and began giving more importance to Kamal Nath. Singh is said to have withdrawn his support that created challenge for Bhuria in attaining targets.

Now, Nath too is unhappy with Bhuria's performance. 'Kamal Nath has made plans for 2023 assembly elections with a young team in his mind. Bhuria, till date, has not constituted new, young team,' a Congress leader said wishing anonymity.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:32 PM IST