Bhopal: Wrong to define yoga only as asana and pranayama, says Swami Shivrajanand Saraswati

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Shivrajanand Saraswati of Bihar Yoga School said many people consider only asana and pranayama as complete yoga and propagate it as such which is not correct.

“Yoga is the knowledge of entering into spirituality and knowing oneself. The health of the body and control over the mind are very small benefits of yoga which are easily attained through it, he said while addressing ‘sadhak’ (yoga practitioners) in the inaugural session of the three-day free Yoga Sadhana camp here at Bawdiyan Kala.

“Just as we can’t visualise the whole body by mentioning names of a few parts of it, asanas and pranayama alone should not be considered as complete yoga. In fact, yoga is a great process of knowing and experiencing oneself, which should be practiced under the guidance of a guru,” he further said.

He also underlined the difference between a guru and a yoga teacher. The teacher only explains the action of asana and pranayama, whereas under the guidance of the guru, yoga is realised in the true sense and the diseases themselves are destroyed, he elaborated.

He made sadhaks do asanas, pranayama and Yoga Nidra during the session.