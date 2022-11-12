Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurate 3-day Krishi Mela

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to double the income of farmers, production will also have to be increased and the cost will have to be reduced.

In this direction, Madhya Pradesh government has brought large number of areas under irrigation. Loans are being provided to the farmers at zero percent interest.

He was addressing the inauguration programme of three-day Krishi Mela and Exhibition in Morena district on Friday. On the occasion, Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar was also present.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar dedicated 101 Amrit Sarovars to public, laid the foundation stone of Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic and Sports Complex at Krishi Mela.