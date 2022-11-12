e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurate 3-day Krishi Mela

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurate 3-day Krishi Mela

Madhya Pradesh government has brought large number of areas under irrigation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 02:36 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to double the income of farmers, production will also have to be increased and the cost will have to be reduced.

In this direction, Madhya Pradesh government has brought large number of areas under irrigation. Loans are being provided to the farmers at zero percent interest.

He was addressing the inauguration programme of three-day Krishi Mela and Exhibition in Morena district on Friday. On the occasion, Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar was also present.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar dedicated 101 Amrit Sarovars to public, laid the foundation stone of Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinic and Sports Complex at Krishi Mela.

Read Also
Bhopal: SAI boxer Aman Rathore to be part of Indian contingent for Youth World Boxing Championship...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur: Woman found dead in resort

Jabalpur: Woman found dead in resort

Bhopal: 80% diabetic patients have chance for fatty liver

Bhopal: 80% diabetic patients have chance for fatty liver

Bhopal: National Lok Adalat today Over 72,000 cases placed for settlement

Bhopal: National Lok Adalat today Over 72,000 cases placed for settlement

Bhopal: Wrong to define yoga only as asana and pranayama, says Swami Shivrajanand Saraswati

Bhopal: Wrong to define yoga only as asana and pranayama, says Swami Shivrajanand Saraswati

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to former CM Sunderlal Patwa, plants sapling in his memory...

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to former CM Sunderlal Patwa, plants sapling in his memory...