Bhopal: SAI boxer Aman Rathore to be part of Indian contingent for Youth World Boxing Championship 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal boxer Aman Rathore will be participating in the upcoming Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022, which will be held in Spain from November 14 to 26.

While talking to the Free Press, SAI boxing coach Amanpreet Kaur said that, "SAI Bhopal boxer Aman Rathore is a part of the Indian contingent in the 67kg weight category for the Youth World Boxing Championships 2022."

Another boxing coach, Bharti Thakur said, "Aman has been practising at SAI, National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal, since the last three to four years. He was very young when he joined SAI Bhopal."According to the officials, for the championship, the Indian men's boxing team consists of 13 boxers, whereas the Indian Women’s boxing team consists of 12 boxers.

These athletes will participate in their respective weight categories. SAI boxing coach Amanpreet Kaur will be there as the women's team coach.Aman Thakur got selected to be a part of this tournament after qualifying during selection trials organized in Guwahati, Assam from September 28 to October 2.