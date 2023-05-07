Bhopal: Would like to work with Big B on poetry, says Geeta Chandran

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatnatayam exponent Geeta Chandran said she would like to work with film actor Amitabh Bachchan. “I am a fan of Amitabh Bachchan's voice. It is my dream to work with him on poetry. If I get a chance, I will definitely work,” she said. Chandran was speaking on the inaugural day of five-day dance workshop at Bharat Bhawan on Saturday. She has been dancing since the age of 5 and started learning music at the age of 7.

She further said that it was difficult to teach present generation because they lacked reading habit. “Imagination does not develop just by reading Instagram posts. Today's children have no respect for art,” she added. Bharatanatyam is a bouquet of flowers. This is an art form that emerged from the temples. To do this, it is necessary to understand. “In my training centre, first of all I give children Gita, Ramayam, Kalidas to read. But today's children don’t listen. They do what they want to,” she said.