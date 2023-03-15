Bhopal: World’s first sensor developed to certify quality of homoeopathic medicines

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year study conducted by two institutions in Bhopal with the world’s first experimental sensor set up - Ultra High Dilution Signature Detection Sensor - has confirmed that every homoeopathic medicine has its own electromagnetic signature. This is world’s first sensor developed to identify and determine the quality of homoeopathic medicines.

The study was conducted by the Department of AYUSH, Govt of MP and Dr Nisanth Nambison from Government Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal in association with Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute.

Dr Nisanth Nambison said, "This is big win for molecular homoeopathy. This is world's first sensor developed to identify and determine the quality of homoeopathic medicines. And this is the world's first device that can be used to certify quality of homoeopathic medicines. There is currently no technique available to identify highly diluted homoeopathic medicines."

Results of research

*Success in identifying subtle electromagnetic waves in homoeopathy medicines

*Identification and determination of quality of homoeopathic medicines using special sensor

*Study will help to enhance efficacy of homoeopathic medicines