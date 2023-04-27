Bhopal: World Bank, MoHFW team inspection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-member team of World Bank and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) inspected health institutions in state capital on Thursday.

The team took the stock of the work and resources used during Covid-19 to provide better health services to Covid patients in the hospitals.

They visited Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Jai Prakash District Hospital. During the visit, they inspected sampling arrangements, ICU, oxygen plant, oxygen supply, equipment, status of medicines, innovations and community participation. The team also inspected the State Virology Lab operated at Gandhi Medical College.

GMC dean Dr Arvind Rai told that technical and financial support was provided by the National Health Mission for the availability of resources during Covid-19. Delivery services, surgery, dialysis, etc,. all services operated uninterrupted during Covid.

Dr. Deepti Chaurasia, head of the Department of Microbiology, said that all the necessary means were made available by the government for investigations in a very short time. Along with this, the employees were trained for sampling, biomedical waste management and service delivery as per the Covid protocol.

During the inspection at JP Hospital, the team saw the condition of ICU, oxygen plant, management of oxygen supply, procurement and supply of equipment and medicines made at the time of Covid-19. The arrangements made in the district hospital for sample collection and the fever clinic were explained in detail. Information about more than 15,000 samplings and management of more than 4,000 patients was made in a single day.

CMHO Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari said, “at present, arrangements for 138 oxygenated Covid beds, 56 bedded ICU and 17 ventilators have also been made in the district hospital. Here 1,000 L.P.M, two oxygen plants and one LMO plant of 6 kiloliters are operational. As many as 470 oxygen cylinders are also available in the hospital.”