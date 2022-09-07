Bhopal: Workshop on anthropometric data analysis organised at AIIMS

Bhopal: Workshop at AIIMS on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Community and Family Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) organised a workshop on “Anthropometric Data Analysis” on the occasion of the national nutritional month on Wednesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director in presence of Professor (Dr) Rajesh Malik, Dean, Academics and faculties from Department of CFM.

Professor (Dr) Arun Kokane, HOD department of CFM & organising chairperson, briefed the participants about the various activities conducted by the department in the community settings for a celebration of Nutrition Month 2022.

He further highlighted the problem of malnutrition in under- five & mothers and various steps taken by the government to tackle the problem and expressed the need of skill upgradation of public health experts to handle the anthropometric data so as convert it into a feasible solution at the local level. It was a one-day workshop with theory and hands-on training in the computer lab by using WHO anthro software.