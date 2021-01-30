Delhi: NSG's National Bomb Data Centre team visits explosion site near Israel Embassy for post-blast analysis

According to official sources, a team from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Saturday (January 30) visited the spot near the Israeli Embassy where a minor blast had occurred on Friday evening.

The NSG special team visited the spot for post-blast analysis and will analyse fragments of the improvised explosive device (IED), a senior officer said, adding that the findings will be shared with the Delhi Police team investigating the case.

A forensics team had earlier concluded that the material used in the explosion was ammonium nitrate and not RDX as earlier suspected, which explains the relatively lesser magnitude of the said blast.

It was earlier reported that the Delhi Police's Special Cell is questioning some people, including a few Iranian nationals, in connection with the exposion near the embassy.

The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said. It had reportedly suggest an Iranian link to the incident.

Earlier in the day, an investigation team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the site near the embassy to collect more evidence as part of its ongoing probe. Priliminary investigation has hinted that this minor blast could be a "run-up" to a "big conspiracy" send a message from Iran to Israel.

A case has been registered and the Special Cell is investigating the matter.