Bhopal: Working in social dramas easier than mythological shows, says actor Tarun Khanna

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TV actor Tarun Khanna has said that working in social dramas was easier than mythological shows. It is taxing for the body and it involves serious risk, he said.

Khanna was in the city on Tuesday to promote his upcoming mythological show, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. He is essaying the role of Lord Indra in the soap opera.

About his acting journey, he told media persons that he was not from Mumbai city. “I started from zero. First learned acting then found work. When people felt that I could do it, they started giving me work. Earlier, I did many TV serials,” he said.

About freedom of expression, Khanna said that Hindus were calm and secure. “I believe we all should live with love and brotherhood. Everyone should live together. We all should follow all religions. When there is a festival, then we should buy goods from Hindu and Muslim,” he said.

On being asked about Chanakya in current politics, Khanna said that according to him there was no Chanakya yet.

Read Also On Cam: Car Explodes Into Flames At Birla Mandir Road In Bhopal