Bhopal: Won’t allow financial crunch to impede development, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that his government would not allow financial crunch to impede development anywhere in the state.

“Kamal Nath government always used to cry over lack of money but we will not allow financial constraint to be a hurdle in development. Where there is a will, there is a way,” said Chouhan who was in the city on Saturday to support BJP’s mayoral candidate Dr Jitendra Jamdar for filing his nomination.

Speaking further, he said Congress had become irrelevant. “This is the first such meeting in Jabalpur in which a sister is explaining speech to deaf and mute in sign language. I was surprised to see this. When I inquired, I came to know that these are the same brothers and sisters whom Dr Jamdar served,” Chouhan added.

He said that the government sanctioned Rs 720 crore for sewer line, Rs 225 crore for drinking water, Rs 220 crore for asphalt road in Jabalpur.

“Jabalpur will now become a medical hub. Here, the biggest flyover, biggest ring road, IT park, geo park, science centre will be built. This will be possible only when the mayor is yours,” Chouhan added.

State BJP president VD Sharma said, “We have seen Jabalpur under Digvijaya Singh's rule before 2003. At that time, there was misery and corruption all around. You have also seen the development works launched by CM in Jabalpur after 2003.”

