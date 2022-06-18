Bhopal: Special yoga session at 75 major places on June 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special sessions of yoga will be held at 75 major places in the state on 8th International Day of Yoga to be celebrated on June 21. For this, archaeological sites, river banks and famous tourist places have been selected. Union ministers will also attend the sessions at four of these places, as per official information.

The union ministers and the places where they will take part in the special sessions of yoga include Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar- Khajuraho, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar- Amarkantak, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia- Gwalior Fort.

The theme for International Day of Yoga this year is, Yoga for Humanity.

Among 75 places where special yoga sessions will be held include Maharaja Narsingh Mahal in Sheopur district, Bateshwar temple group in Morena, Ater Fort in Bhind, Vikram Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Manmandir Complex Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Pichor Fort in Shivpuri and Gandhi Bhawan Shivpuri, Bajranggarh Fort in Guna, Badal Mahal Chanderi in Ashoknagar, Chhatri of Maharaja Parikshit in Datia, Sagar Police Academy in Sagar, Ancient Fort in Khurai and Ancient Fort Malthoun, Damyantigarhi in Damoh, Rangmahal Palace, Hata and Nohta Temple, Chhatrasal Park in Panna District, Khajuraho Temple premises in Chhatarpur and others.

The places in Indore include Krishna Bai Holkar’s Chhatri, Lal Bagh Palace, Lantern Chouraha and Yeshwant Niwas Road. In Bhopal, the places include Rani Kamalapati Palace. In Jabalpur, it will be held at Bhedaghat along Narmada bank, Madan Mahal and Chausath Yogini Temple.

Special sessions of yoga will also be held near Amrit Sarovars being developed in the state. Maximum participation of people in yoga sessions is being ensured. Yoga instructors will be present in group yoga sessions.

